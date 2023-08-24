Ricciardo made a sensational return to F1 ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix with AlphaTauri in place of the underperforming Nyck de Vries.

Prior to this official comeback, Ricciardo confirmed to Crash.net in an exclusive interview that he would be willing to return to AlphaTauri if it ‘creates a path’ to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

It seems now Ricciardo only has his eyes set on Red Bull or AlphaTauri, rather than moving back outside those two teams like he did when he switched to Renault for 2019.

Speaking to Sky ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, he said: “I made it clear to, let’s say the big boys, that now I’m back in the Red Bull family, it’s the only place I want to be, to stay. However long my career is, it’s where I want to end my career.

“Going through change over the past few years? It was good, part of the journey, but coming back is how to end this second part of my career.

“The dream is to get back to the big team. But if it’s not that, then I want to be here.”

Ricciardo feels he has a “point to prove” after two disappointing years at McLaren.

“There isn’t too much pressure. I feel that I have a point to prove. But I’m not carrying too much weight with that," he added.

“I’m in a good place. In the six months I did a lot of personal growth and reflecting. I’ve only had two races but, on track and off track with how the weekend ran and how I felt, was what I wanted.

“The level of happiness, enjoyment, drive, motivation was what I’d been looking for. The six months was really powerful for me.

“When results aren’t going well, it’s hard to be a positive ball of energy. I have awareness now of if I’m falling into negativity. Through experience, I’ll know now what is the right to path, and what isn’t.’