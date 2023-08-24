A report emerged in early August from Sportune that Leclerc had signed a new five-year contract, with the deal structured as a two-year deal until the end of 2026, with the option to extend it until 2029.

It seems the report was false, with Leclerc making reference to it in the pre-race media session at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.

“I wish I did this deal because it looked like I did a good deal,” he said. “No there are no new deals and no discussion whatsoever. But at one point we’ll definitely have those discussions. I think my intentions are clear.

“And then on the team side I don’t know. But I’m not too worried either. But it’s not the priority for now, for now we just want to try and work as much as possible on the car to get as competitive…to get back to where we were last year which was to fight for wins.

“Then we’ll see. At the end of the season we’ll have those discussions.”

Leclerc is out of contract at the end of 2024 - as is teammate Carlos Sainz.

However, Leclerc is in no rush to get a new deal done.

“Honestly, I don’t have any deadlines,” he added. “I’m not that rushed. I still have a year and a half which seems little in a way because I’ve had a contract for five years so now we’re getting closer to the end but still plenty of time.

“If I was worried I probably would have started the discussions earlier. But I’m not too worried, should be all fine, we haven’t started the discussion but I’m happy to do it at the end of the year.”