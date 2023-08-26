“So frustrating” Verstappen doesn’t make mistakes - Norris 

The McLaren driver sat on provisional pole following the opening salvo of Q3 but ended up 0.537s adrift of Verstappen after their respective final flying efforts.

Norris, who was also beaten to pole by Verstappen at Silverstone earlier this year, expressed his frustration at not being able to hold on to top spot in qualifying.

“I'm happy still. P2 was a good result in these kind of conditions,” Norris said.

"Every now and then you hope Max makes a mistake, but he doesn't, so frustrating in a little way. But I'm very happy. The team did a good job. It was a chaotic qualifying and another P2.

Norris added: "The first half of the [final] lap was mega but the second half was probably one of the worst second halves I've done. So it peaked early on but I really enjoy these conditions.

"The driver peaked very early! I'm taking the P2 still.”

Norris ended qualifying as the highest-placed Briton, having edged out Mercedes’ George Russell and Alex Albon, who took a sensational fourth in his Williams.

Lewis Hamilton could only manage 13th as he suffered a shock elimination in Q2.

Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri qualified eighth in the other McLaren.