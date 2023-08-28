Alonso: Underestimated Verstappen ‘achieving 100% more than any other driver’

The Red Bull driver overcame losing the lead early on and survived a torrential late downpour that resulted in a red flag to equal Sebastian Vettel’s all-time record of nine successive victories at a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s third consecutive victory at Zandvoort was arguably his most impressive, and marked his 11th win from 13 races this season.

It is a result that sees the Dutchman extend his championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 138 points with nine races left.

Verstappen’s latest peerless performance prompted a rare admission from fellow two-time world champion Alonso - that another driver is doing a better job than him.

“It is underestimated sometimes what Max is achieving,” Alonso said after finishing second to Verstappen in Sunday’s race.

“To win in such a dominant manner in any professional sport, it is so complicated.

“So, to be at the same level as him…obviously, we have a lot of self-confidence drivers in general! So I do believe that I can do good as well. I don’t know about Lewis, but me, yes! [Smiles]. And Lewis as well.

“Everyone needs to enter in a mood, in a state, that you feel connected with the car. Days like today I felt that I was at my best, and I’m giving 100% of what I felt of my abilities in a racing car.

“But maybe in Spa I was not at that level, or in Austria, or something else.

“You always feel that there is room to improve and you are not 100% happy with yourself, as I am today.

“Max is achieving that 100% more often than us at the moment, and [more than] any other driver.

“That’s why he’s dominating.”