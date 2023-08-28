Alonso: Underestimated Verstappen ‘achieving 100% more than any other driver’

Underestimated Max Verstappen ‘achieving 100% more than any other F1 driver’, admits Fernando Alonso
Max Verstappen’s achievement of utterly dominating the 2023 F1 season is being “underestimated”, Fernando Alonso believes.
The Red Bull driver overcame losing the lead early on and survived a torrential late downpour that resulted in a red flag to equal Sebastian Vettel’s all-time record of nine successive victories at a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix.
Verstappen’s third consecutive victory at Zandvoort was arguably his most impressive, and marked his 11th win from 13 races this season.
It is a result that sees the Dutchman extend his championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 138 points with nine races left.
Verstappen’s latest peerless performance prompted a rare admission from fellow two-time world champion Alonso - that another driver is doing a better job than him.
“It is underestimated sometimes what Max is achieving,” Alonso said after finishing second to Verstappen in Sunday’s race.
“To win in such a dominant manner in any professional sport, it is so complicated.
“So, to be at the same level as him…obviously, we have a lot of self-confidence drivers in general! So I do believe that I can do good as well. I don’t know about Lewis, but me, yes! [Smiles]. And Lewis as well.
“Everyone needs to enter in a mood, in a state, that you feel connected with the car. Days like today I felt that I was at my best, and I’m giving 100% of what I felt of my abilities in a racing car.
“But maybe in Spa I was not at that level, or in Austria, or something else.
“You always feel that there is room to improve and you are not 100% happy with yourself, as I am today.
“Max is achieving that 100% more often than us at the moment, and [more than] any other driver.
“That’s why he’s dominating.”