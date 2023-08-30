While Max Verstappen has gone from strength to strength in F1 2023, Perez’s form has nosedived, finishing on the podium just four times in the same period Verstappen has won nine consecutive races.

It was another subpar weekend from Perez in the most recent Dutch Grand Prix, qualifying 1.3s off pole and ultimately finishing fourth after picking up a needless time penalty.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

There’s been contradictory statements in the media from Marko, who stated after Friday practice: “Nothing is 100 percent certain in F1, it just doesn’t exist.”

However, team principal Christian Horner has since insisted Perez will definitely be alongside Verstappen next year.

Schumacher - who is a six-time grand prix winner - has cast doubt over Perez’s future with the team

“Sergio Perez once again made a mistake when he drove into the barriers at the entrance to the pits and this action also resulted in a penalty that cost him second place in the end,” he wrote in his post-race Sky Deutschland column.

“I think his days at Red Bull are numbered. Dr. Helmut Marko is not exactly known for his warm-hearted way of dealing with Perez. I think that Perez as a guy can’t deal with that so well, that’s how I explain these serious mistakes.

“Perez looked very grumpy, disappointed, and also absent all weekend. I think that there were already agreements about a separation after the end of the season.”

Schumacher believes Lando Norris will be Verstappen’s next Red Bull teammate.

“I could imagine Lando Norris becoming Verstappen’s new teammate sooner. The two seem to be good friends,” he said

“I assume that Verstappen will ultimately decide who will be his teammate. This is nothing unusual. That was already the case with Senna, my brother also had this right.

“When a driver like Verstappen contributes so much to the team’s success, I also think it’s good that you have your back as free as possible.”