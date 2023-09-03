Lewis Hamilton has been handed a five-second penalty for causing a collision https://t.co/cC9aT2bf4G — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 3, 2023

The Mercedes and McLaren drivers clashed on Lap 42 of 51 at Monza.

Hamilton looked like he might creep up the inside at Roggia, but drifted into Piastri.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

Piastri was forced to pit for a new front wing.

Hamilton was later able to overtake Lando Norris and Alex Albon en route to finishing sixth. He ended the race trying to open up enough of a gap on Albon to cling onto P6, which he managed.

His teammate George Russell was one spot further ahead in P5 but there was no denying the Red Bulls, despite the best efforts of the inspired Ferrari duo.

Max Verstappen won a record-breaking 10th grand prix in a row.

Both Mercedes drivers were hit with separate five-second time penalties in a frustrating race for them.

Hamilton later accepted the blame for his clash with Piastri: Hamilton apologises to Piastri for clash: ‘Misjudged the gap, totally my fault’