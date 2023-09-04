How Verstappen learned from 2021 crash with Hamilton in Sainz duel

Verstappen was forced to overtake polesitter Sainz in the early stages of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman tried - on a number of occasions - to go around the outside of Sainz into Turn 1.

Verstappen was forced to back out, rather than hang it on the outside of the corner like he did with Hamilton, when duelling with Sainz.

The reigning world champion ultimately got through when Sainz locked up into Turn 1, allowing Verstappen to get the switch back down the Curva Grande.

Analysing the Verstappen-Sainz battle at Monza, Davidson pointed out how the Red Bull driver showed much more patience than he did two years ago.

“If you’re going to give yourself a realistic chance of going around the outside to make sure you’re there for the next corner, you’ve got to have your front wheel absolutely alongside the other front wheel of the other car,” Davidson said.

“It’s very reminiscent, I feel this situation here from 2021 with Max vs Lewis. In that moment, back then, Max did carry on around the outside and didn’t back out of it.

“I believe in that moment in 2021, taught Max well. So what does he do? He puts the brakes on, backs out of it and lives to fight another day. That was brilliant, it was brilliantly done.”