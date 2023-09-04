Red Bull forced to order new trophy cabinet due to Verstappen’s winning run 

Verstappen became the first driver in F1 history to win 10 races in a row in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix as he eclipsed Sebastian Vettel’s record that had stood for a decade.

The Dutchman has claimed a remarkable 12 victories from 14 races in 2023, with teammate Sergio Perez picking up the other two wins amid Red Bull’s unbeaten run.

Asked if Red Bull would soon need a new trophy cabinet, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner replied: “Yeah, but it's a nice problem to have!

"I'm superstitious and I don't like empty cabinets. We've already ordered another cabinet and we've already filled it. So we'll deal with that at the end of the season.”

Verstappen’s dominance has been questioned by his great rival Lewis Hamilton, who reckons the Red Bull driver’s achievements have been “blown up much more” than his own.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also dismissed Verstappen’s historic 10-race winning streak by saying it wouldn’t be important to him as “it’s for Wikipedia.”

But Horner hit back at attempts to downplay Verstappen’s success.

"Max, what he's doing, he's breaking records, he's driving at an unbelievable level. I don't think there's anybody in the world right now that could beat Max Verstappen in this car, that's for sure,” he said.

"I think you have to recognise and applaud what Max is doing at the moment. It's very special at the moment to have achieved what he achieved. We shouldn't detract from that in any way. In sport, very rarely things like this happen.

"I think it's a golden moment for him and a golden moment for the team."