Hamilton and Piastri tangled on the approach to the second chicane on Lap 41.

The seven-time world champion veered slightly right into Piastri’s path, giving him front wing damage in the process.

Hamilton was given a five-second penalty as a result but it proved to be inconsequential as he moved well clear of Alex Albon and Lando Norris behind.

Immediately after the race, Hamilton admitted to the media he was 100 per cent to blame, revealing he’d apologised to Piastri.

“Yeah, that was Lewis’ mistake,” Wolff said when asked about the Piastri clash.

“I think a five-second penalty for that is what the menu says.

“These things happen, it's hard racing. You've got to overtake here and we’ve seen a few of these. It’s justifiable.

“He’s very sportsmanlike with these things, he is the only one that I see out there admitting and saying: 'I got this wrong'.

“We just had a chat. [He said]: 'I didn’t see him on the right and it was on me.'

“That kind of sportsmanship is what you need to admire with him. Pretty much everyone is always complaining and moaning just to try to not get a penalty.”