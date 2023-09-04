Consecutive F1 wins - 10

The most recent record that Verstappen has claimed is for most consecutive wins.

Verstappen claimed his 10th win in a row at the Italian Grand Prix, moving one clear of Sebastian Vettel’s nine from 2013.

Given Red Bull’s form this year, there’s no doubt he will continue to add to it.

Most wins in a season - 15

2022 was a record-breaking year for Verstappen, claiming 15 wins in the process.

That was two more than Vettel (2013) and Michael Schumacher (13) managed.

At the time of writing (after Monza), Verstappen has won 12 races already.

So this is another record that will be broken soon.

Most points in a season - 454

With more races than ever before, it’s probably no surprise Verstappen was able to claim the record for the most points scored in a single season.

This happened in 2022, when he scored 454 points.

Again, another one that could be broken in 2023.

Most podiums in a season - 18

Verstappen enjoyed an incredibly consistent 2021 campaign, finishing on the podium in 18 of the 21 races.

He only failed to finish in the top three at Baku, Silverstone, Monza and Baku.

He’s 14 out of 14 in 2023 - so one to watch out for.

Youngest race winner

The Dutchman became the youngest-ever winner in F1 history at 18 years and 228 days in 2016.

Making the most of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg’s Lap 1 shunt, Verstappen fended off Kimi Raikkonen to win the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016.

Youngest points scorer

At 17 years and 180 days, Verstappen became F1’s youngest-ever points scorer in Malaysia 2015.

Youngest driver to race in F1

At 17 years and 166 days, Verstappen made his F1 debut at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix.