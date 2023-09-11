Hamilton is tied with Schumacher on seven world titles but stands alone as F1’s most successful driver in terms of statistics, holding the record for most wins (103), pole positions (104) and podium finishes (195).

But neither driver are as good as Max Verstappen or Ayrton Senna, according to Gerhard Berger, who twice finished third in the championship while driving for Ferrari.

“Verstappen and Senna are unique in the business – they are the two best I have seen in the last 50 years,” he told Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

“Schumacher and Hamilton are also exceptional drivers. Of course, you should always look at the statistics, they are both fantastic.

"But Senna died early – and Verstappen is still young.”

Senna’s career was tragically cut-short when he was killed aged 34 in a crash at the infamous 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

The Brazilian won three world championships and racked up 41 victories and 65 pole positions - the third-most in history - before his death.

Verstappen, meanwhile, already sits fifth in the list of most grand prix wins, claiming an incredible 47 by the age of 25.

The Dutchman is steamrolling towards a third consecutive world title and has remarkably won 12 of the 14 races to have taken place in 2023.

The discussion over who is the greatest F1 driver of all time is likely to rage on as Verstappen continues to break records amid his spell of domination.