Russell narrowly missed out on his first pole position of F1 2023, splitting the two Ferraris at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

With the Red Bulls well down the order, the battle for the win could be wide open between Ferrari, Mercedes and Lando Norris.

Grand Prix Foundations: Street Tracks in F1 Video of Grand Prix Foundations: Street Tracks in F1

Looking ahead to Sunday’s fight for the win, Russell revealed that both Mercedes drivers have an extra set of medium tyres which could give them a crucial advantage in the battle for the victory.

“I felt really confident in the car, the team did a great job with the strategy,” Russell said after qualifying.

“We are on an off-set strategy compared to everybody else, so we have an extra set of medium tyres tomorrow which nobody around us has.

“With our mediums, we can try to put Ferrari into a difficult position and try to force them into an error and get the upper hand. So that's what we are looking for.”

Carlos Sainz - who will start on pole - acknowledged Mercedes' potential advantage.

"We know our weakness is always the race pace and where we pay the price,” Sainz explained.

"But I think our team has been doing a great job over the last couple of weekends to understand the package and car. We have definitely made a bit of progress, keeping in mind this circuit always suits Ferrari well.

"Mercedes is normally a bit quicker than us come race day. They have a different tyre strategy, which we will have to keep an eye on.

"But if I focus on my own race and put together a good first stint and stint on hards, we can target the win."