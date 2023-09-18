Hamilton backs ‘phenomenal’ Russell after crash and will help him improve 

Armed with fresh tyres, Russell was chasing down second-placed Lando Norris and leader Carlos Sainz in the closing stages of a pulsating race in Singapore when his pursuit of victory ended in the barriers.

The heartbreaking crash on the final lap left a visibly-emotional Russell feeling as though he had “let myself and the team down”.

But seven-time world champion Hamilton, who ultimately inherited the final spot on the podium, was full of praise for Russell and offered to help the younger Briton get even better.

"We are all trying to be millimetre perfect out there and it's very, very easy to make mistakes. It's easy for any of us, being in the position George was in,” Hamilton said.

"He had been driving phenomenal all weekend, so it was really unfortunate for him, last lap, to finish that way. But he continues to grow and improve.

"I know that he will keep getting stronger and faster… If there is any way I can help him be a part of that over the next couple of years.

"I have a lot of experience, I've been here a long time, putting together a race is, not that it's easy, but the race is where I'm most comfortable on track. It's just about keeping your head down.

"If you look at last year I made a mistake at Turn Seven and went off and crashed in the wall. It can happen to any of us. It's just one of those things.”

Hamilton’s 196th F1 podium has moved him ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and up to third place in the drivers’ championship.

Meanwhile, Russell is seventh in the standings, 71 points behind his more experienced teammate.