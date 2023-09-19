Ferrari ended Red Bull’s invincible streak with a fine win at the Singapore Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz.

Sainz held onto the win despite coming under immense pressure from Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

It was a sensational race with just two seconds covering the top four in the closing part of the race.

On the contrary, Red Bull endured their worst weekend of the year as both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez failed to make Q3.

Verstappen recovered to finish P5, while Perez classified eighth, however neither driver was in contention for the victory.

“I think they [Red Bull] have been so strong, they have won all races this year,” Wolff said in Singapore.

“We must not forget we have this outlier here in Singapore which was a difficult track for us in the past in dominant years.

“I have no doubt that they will be strong for the conventional race tracks.

“It’s a breath of fresh air that we have a different winner, we have a podium without them so you've got to take the small positives in a year of Red Bull dominance.”