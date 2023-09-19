Massa is pushing to get the outcome of the 2008 title overturned after losing out to Lewis Hamilton by just one point in a dramatic season finale at Interlagos.

Massa’s decision to pursue legal action is linked to the Crashgate scandal - where Renault instructed Nelson Piquet Jr. to crash on purpose to allow Fernando Alonso to win the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, a race where Massa started on pole and looked set to win the race.

During the Singapore weekend, Wolff admitted that he was “looking from the sidelines with curiosity” hinting that if a precedent was set, Mercedes may look at reopening Abu Dhabi 2021.

However, Wolff is doubtful Massa will be successful in his legal bid due to the ramifications it would have on F1.

“I don't think he has a case, to be honest," Wolff said in Singapore. “We are signing up to sporting regulations. They're very clear, and you commit as a licence holder.

“If everybody were to open up situations then the sport would be in disarray, and especially when you look at the full championships: there's so many things that have an influence whether you win or lose that I don't see the case to be honest.

“On the civil case side, I don't know, let's evaluate whether there's some damages that could be claimed.

“I think reputation, they have a difficult position, what is it? But yeah, for me, this is like watching a telenovela, or soap opera playing out in front of me.”