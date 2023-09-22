In recent weeks, Schumacher, who is unlikely to be on the F1 grid in 2024, has been linked to a move to Alpine to spearhead their sportscar project.

Alpine will compete in the premier Hypercar category in WEC, where they will race at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans among other races.

Schumacher’s hopes of securing an F1 seat have taken a hit, with Williams reportedly not keen on signing him.

Despite Logan Sargeant’s stuttering form, Williams continue to back their driver, although Liam Lawson could be an alternative if AlphaTauri decide to keep Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo.

Speaking in the FIA press conference at the Japanese Grand Prix, Vice president of Alpine Motorsport Bruno Famin confirmed talks are ongoing with Schumacher, with plans for a test to take place in the near future.

“It’s true that we’re talking with Mick about the possibility of racing in our endurance programme with the A424,” he said.

“It would be a good opportunity for both parties but for the time being we’re just talking. Hopefully we will organise a test soon”