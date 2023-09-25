AlphaTauri announced Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo as their driver line-up for 2024, meaning Lawson is set for a season on the sidelines.

Lawson has been very impressive since making his F1 debut at the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

He scored AlphaTauri’s best result of F1 2023 in Singapore (ninth) and managed to beat Tsunoda again on-track in Sunday’s Japanese GP.

Speaking after the race, Lawson wasn’t entirely happy to finish ahead of his teammate.

“Not satisfaction,” he said.

“I want to be in a seat and I don’t have one right now. It’s basically just doing the best job I can each time I get into the car. I’ll keep doing that for as long as I’m driving.”

Lawson rued a lack of pace as AlphaTauri failed to score points with both cars.

“We didn’t quite have the speed today,” he added. “To be honest, the only guys that we were really racing today were the Alpines and they were too quick.

“It meant that we were just outside the points unfortunately. I feel like we pretty much maximised [what we could]."