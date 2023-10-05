Billionaire Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll’s harsh call on Andretti F1 entry

The Aston Martin executive chairman has led his team to new heights this season, with Fernando Alonso leading the charge.

But he isn’t impressed by the big news that Andretti’s wish to become the 11th constructor has been granted by the FIA, leaving Formula 1 with the final decision to make.

"I think F1, at the moment, the business is on fire,” Stroll said to Sky.

“The sport has never been in a better place. I believe if it isn't broken, you don't need to fix it.

"So, I'm a strong believer that it's working really well with 10 teams right now. And I believe that's the way it should stay."

Andretti will become the first US-based team in F1 if they are granted entry.

But the expensive business of F1 will be shaken by the addition of an extra team on the grid.

The prize money, currently shared between 10 teams, will be divided further if Andretti are in the mix.

And in this era of the cost cap, every penny counts for F1 teams who are trying to balance their books while becoming competitive.