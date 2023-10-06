Mercedes “on a very good path” with W15 but warn 2024 car will ‘set tone’

The German manufacturer are set to fundamentally overhaul the design of their in-development 2024 challenger following a difficult start to F1’s new regulation era, having suffered back-to-back underwhelming seasons.

Mercedes have set themselves “very ambitious targets” to improve for 2024 in their bid to close the gap to F1’s dominant Red Bull squad.

Technical director Allison said Mercedes are confident they now understand the issues that have held back their troubled W13 and W14 challengers.

“You can’t promise anything because everyone is working hard, all the teams are pretty decent, but I think we’re on a very good path,” Allison told Sky at the Qatar Grand Prix.

“I think much of what ails us now is reasonably understood and we’re working to fix that.”

Asked if next year’s car looks like a Red Bull, Allison replied: “I don’t know, I’ve got no idea what they are going to do next year.

“We’ll find out when we all arrive next year.”

Speaking after a disappointing Japanese Grand Prix weekend, Lewis Hamilton insisted that Mercedes need the greatest six months of F1 car development in their history if they are to successfully reel in Red Bull.

Allison agreed with Hamilton’s assessment and warned that Mercedes’ 2024 car will also “set the tone” for the following season, with a large carry-over expected ahead of another regulation overhaul in 2026.

“He’s right about it being a very important period because all of us have got half-an-eye on the fact that 2026 is coming down the tracks at us,” Allison explained.

“2026 is a big rule change again, tear everything up and start all over again. And that will have to be done in the 2025 season under a cost cap.

“In order to have the firepower to do that, it’s going to mean that probably the 2025 car will not be all new, which means what you do for 2024 will echo into 2025 as well, because a lot of carry-over will have to happen.

“So hugely important to set the tone for what 24 and 25 will turn into.”