Sargeant reported over team radio midway through the race in Qatar that he wasn’t feeling well.

The American told Williams: “I'm not feeling well.”

Team boss James Vowles replied: “Let's bring it in and call it a day - let's look after you.”

Sargeant then wanted to preserve: “I can do this, you have my word.”

Shortly after, Sargeant decided to call it a day, retiring from the race.

“I don’t feel well man, I need to stop,” he said.

“There’s no shame to retire,” his engineer replied.

After the race, Williams released the following statement: “Following Logan’s retirement from the Grand Prix, he has been assessed and cleared by the medical team on-site after suffering from intense dehydration during the race weakened by having flu like symptoms earlier in the week.”

Williams also confirmed that Alex Albon was treated for acute heat exposure. He was assessed by in the medical centre, then cleared.