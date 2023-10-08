Many drivers up and down the grid struggled with the conditions, particularly as the mandated three-stop strategy forced them to push flat-out for the entire race.

Logan Sargeant was forced to retire mid-way due to “intense dehydration”, while Esteban Ocon revealed he vomited on Lap 15 while driving.

It was no different for Stroll, who admitted his vision was going “blurry” in the closing laps.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said when asked about track limits. “These temperatures, everything goes blurry. The last 25-30 laps it’s just blurry in the high-speed corners.

“Blood pressure dropping, just passing out, basically, in the high-speed corners with high loaded G-forces. Then the kerbs are now painted because they’re worried about punctures. So you’re reliant just on your visual reference on the outside of the track.

“The last 25 laps you can’t see anything because you’re just fading going through those corners. It’s really a shame that, in such a hard-fought race, we only got 11th.

“Because we finished ninth, started 17th, the car felt good today. It was super hard.”

Stroll’s chance of points was ruined by a track limits penalty.

He ultimately classified 11th.

“Frustrated,” he added. “We finished ninth but two track limit penalties put us 11th. So, it’s annoying that after such a hard race physically, grinding out there, we came out without any points.