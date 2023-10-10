TaylorMade Golf Announces Limited Edition Collection with Oracle Red Bull Racing

The collection will release exclusively on TaylorMadeGolf.com and its international sites on October 17, coinciding with the week of the 2023 United States Grand Prix.

Titled the "Speed Craft Collection," the collaboration includes a full range of TaylorMade products inspired by Oracle Red Bull Racing’s season-dominating 2023 RB19 car, as well as the Team’s race suits. The collection embodies driver excellence and brings fans to the intersection of sport and lifestyle, showcasing the biggest products from TaylorMade with the iconic stamp of current World Champions, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Featured in the collection is a special edition version of the Stealth 2 Plus driver, the Carbonwood™ played on TOUR by TaylorMade athletes Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, incorporating the race car’s iconic dark navy and red livery as seen on track.

The Carbon Connection

Both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Stealth 2 drivers thrive on the speed, power and lightweight strength of carbon construction. The advanced material allows the RB19 car to achieve the balance of precision weighting and aerodynamics that leads to the podium, while also serving as the basis for 60X Carbon Twist Face in Stealth 2. The engineering feat delivers better energy transfer at impact (compared to titanium) and helps maintain ball speed on off-centre strikes for increased forgiveness.

The Stealth 2 Plus features more carbon fibre that any driver in TaylorMade history, utilising nearly twice as much carbon compared to the original Stealth. It also features a sliding weight track with a 15g weight that can be positioned for your preferred shot shape – making it a fitting nod to the RB19, known for its on-track speed and adjustability.

Like the unmistakable acoustics of a perfectly tuned engine, our team obsessed over creating the ideal sound with Stealth 2 Plus, even factoring carbon sole thickness into the equation. In addition, we used a combination of curvature, shape, and internal stiffening ribs to deliver a sound profile that is both bright and powerful.

A full collection

Stability is critical whether taking curves at full speed or generating the perfect pace on a 10-footer. The Oracle Red Bull Racing Spider GTX putter boasts a sleek, modern design that pays homage to the classic high-MOI shape of Spider. Fluid lines and sharp angles come together to create a visually striking frame that perfectly cradles the golf ball at address.

Additional on-course items include a towel, tees, gloves, headcovers and TP5x golf balls, TaylorMade’s fastest and longest TOUR ball that’s preferred by McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. It features a new Flight Dimple Pattern unlocks the next level of aerodynamics while promoting maximum carry distances.

For golfers on the course or fans at the track, the line also features co-branded lifestyle apparel and headwear to be worn anywhere at any time, keeping sport and fashion at the front and centre of the collection. The apparel includes a unique range of t-shirts, hoodies, caps and bucket hats, with designs that can be dressed up or down to celebrate the individual's own style interpretation. The collaboration injects a unique lifestyle focus and players and fans alike can now elevate fashion and self-expression both on and off the course.

Pricing and product photography will be released on October 17.

Team leaders

David Abeles, TaylorMade President and CEO said: “As two leading forces in our respective arenas, TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing share a common passion for pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence. Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing develops the ultimate vehicle for their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, TaylorMade builds technology-driven golf equipment for our tour players and amateurs alike. We are thrilled to unveil the Speed Craft Collection, a testament to our collective commitment to innovation and performance.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with TaylorMade and kick things off with the new collaboration: we have put our own unique stamp on the collection and merged elite sport performance and lifestyle. We share our core principles with our new partner, by both prioritising high performing athletes at the top of their game and innovation in design. We are excited to bring this collaboration to fans worldwide”.

About TaylorMade

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, TaylorMade Golf is a leading manufacturer of high-performance golf equipment, golf balls, accessories. TaylorMade has a history of innovative industry-leading products such as the groundbreaking Stealth 2 Carbonwood™ Driver, TP5/TP5x Golf Balls and P·Series irons. TaylorMade’s technological advancements touch all sectors of the golf industry, including customisation, SpeedFoam™, and golf ball visual technology. A major force across the world's professional tours, TaylorMade has an unrivalled athlete portfolio that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Charley Hull, Maria Fassi and more.

About Oracle Red Bull Racing

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula One World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 90 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race Team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.