Nigel Mansell pockets enormous sum after selling personal F1 memorabilia

The Formula 1 legend sold the items, including the following, at a Sotheby’s auction:

£68,400 - his helmet from his first F1 grand prix win at Brands Hatch in 1985

£50,400 - a pair of personalised registration plates saying ‘5NM’

£26,400 - his 1992 British Grand Prix winner’s trophy

£25,200 - his 1992 F1 French Grand Prix winner’s trophy

£24,000 - a 72cc motorbike he rode in the pits

£21,600 - race suits, boots and gloves from 1992

£9,600 - a steering wheel from 1994

£8,400 - a framed time chart from his famous 1992 Silverstone qualifying performance

A host of iconic helmets and trophies were sold at the auction. Mansell also sold several racing suits

Mansell is now 70 years old but remains a legend of F1.

He racked up 31 grand prix victories and 59 podiums.

“The collection is the material manifestation of the most significant moments of my career,” Mansell said.