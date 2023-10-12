Nigel Mansell pockets enormous sum after selling personal F1 memorabilia
Nigel Mansell has sold £1.3m worth of his own personal F1 memorabilia.
The Formula 1 legend sold the items, including the following, at a Sotheby’s auction:
- £68,400 - his helmet from his first F1 grand prix win at Brands Hatch in 1985
- £50,400 - a pair of personalised registration plates saying ‘5NM’
- £26,400 - his 1992 British Grand Prix winner’s trophy
- £25,200 - his 1992 F1 French Grand Prix winner’s trophy
- £24,000 - a 72cc motorbike he rode in the pits
- £21,600 - race suits, boots and gloves from 1992
- £9,600 - a steering wheel from 1994
- £8,400 - a framed time chart from his famous 1992 Silverstone qualifying performance
A host of iconic helmets and trophies were sold at the auction. Mansell also sold several racing suits
Mansell is now 70 years old but remains a legend of F1.
He racked up 31 grand prix victories and 59 podiums.
“The collection is the material manifestation of the most significant moments of my career,” Mansell said.