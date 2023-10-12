The preliminary contract for Andretti to be supplied with Renault power units lapsed in March 2023 and Alpine are “not showing much desire to resume negotiations”, according to a report by Auto Motor und Sport.

Alpine boss Bruno Famin told the German publication: "It is true that this preliminary contract with Andretti has expired. It was concluded on the basis that Andretti would get his license earlier.

“We will not resume discussions until the review process has been completed with a positive result.”

Famin added: "In principle, we have nothing against an eleventh team if it turns out that it increases the value of the sport.

“But it is not our job to judge that. We follow the regulations, whether it is the sporting regulations or the Concorde agreement.”

The news comes as a blow to Andretti with their partner Cadillac not expected to be in a position to set up its own engine division until 2027 at the earliest.

Motorsport’s governing body the FIA recently gave its approval for Andretti to enter F1 as the sport’s 11th team in a joint venture with US car giant General Motors’ Cadillac brand.

Andretti’s bid must now be accepted by F1 themselves, which is expected to be a tricker process given Liberty Media’s bosses are widely believed to be opposed to the idea, at least in private.

F1 teams have also given a mixed and lukewarm response to the prospect of Andretti joining the grid in the coming years.