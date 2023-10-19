Kimi Raikkonen relocates his family to pursue his son’s racing dream

The 2007 F1 champion remains the most recent driver to claim the title for Ferrari.

He has now relocated from Switzerland to Como, Italy, described by La Gazzetta dello Sport as “logistically perfect area to reach most of the international kart tracks in northern Italy”.

His son Robin is an aspiring racing driver and is the reason for the big move.

He has reportedly bought two properties, “a luxurious estate” which needs some revamping.

And an apartment in the centre of the Lake Como area where his family will stay in the meantime.

His son Robin, eight-years-old, will now have the benefit of living 150km from the Lonato del Garda track, a well-known and top-notch venue for karting.

Robin races for Italian team CRG KART.