A week after the race, the FIA announced it was launching a review into Hamilton’s actions and his punishment for crossing a live track in the aftermath of his dramatic first corner collision with Mercedes teammate George Russell.

The seven-time world champion was handed a reprimand and fined €50,000, of which €25,000 was suspended for the rest of the season, after apologising to the stewards.

However, F1’s governing body said it wanted to look into the matter again in view of Hamilton’s “role model status” amid concerns about “the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers”.

Asked if he felt singled out by the FIA’s decision to re-examine the incident ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Hamilton replied: “I don’t think I was singled out. It was poor communication.

“I don’t think what they said is what they meant. What they mean is that they’re looking into how they can tackle it, moving forwards, so it doesn’t happen.

“There was a karting accident recently where a kid was hit. They need to speak to their PR agent to do a better job!”

Hamilton added: "They have spoken to me. Their point is important.

"When I sat in the stewards’ office and put my hands up, in the heat of the moment it was the wrong difference. What’s important is to send the right message, particularly to young drivers, that it’s not the thing to do.

"They’re looking to make sure it doesn’t happen moving forwards.”

And Hamilton stressed he is focused on moving “forwards” following his tangle with Russell.

“The great thing about our sport is there’s always another day to get back on the horse,” he said.

“There’s nothing I can do about the past. There’s things I can learn - which I have.”