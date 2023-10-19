Marko and Red Bull have dominated the media headlines following a report from Brazilian publication Globo, which reported that the 80-year-old could be removed from his consultancy role amid “tension” with Christian Horner.

Since then, both Marko and Horner have played down the news.

Horner stated that Marko will remain at Red Bull “for as long as he wants to continue”.

Ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Verstappen, who according to sections of the Dutch press is siding with Marko, gave his straightforward view on the rumours.

“I saw that from the outside people are trying to basically talk some BS because I think the mood in the team is very good,” he said. “Everyone knows exactly where the role is and of course, sad times last year when Dietrich passed away.

“We try to keep that legacy, keep moving it forward and everyone that we have right now is very important to that success we’re having so that’s why there are also no changes to the future.

“I think that basically explains it.”

Red Bull have enjoyed their most dominant season to date in F1 2023, winning 16 of the 17 races.