Drivers vomited, passed out and retired early due to the temperatures during the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Former drivers, notably Brundle who now works as a broadcaster for Sky Sports, had strong views on the current crop’s criticism of the conditions in Qatar.

Brundle posted to social media: “It’s races like Qatar and very rainy days which make F1 drivers look the heroes and athletes they are.

“Absolutely don’t buy into the weak view we shouldn’t put them through this kind of challenge.

“Check out Senna in Brazil, Stewart at rainy Nurburgring, Lauda post crash, etc etc.”

Russell responded at the F1 United States Grand Prix to The Race: “I train substantially for the heat.

“I train with three layers of clothes ahead of these hot races. I do a huge amount of saunas to adapt to the heat.

“These guys who are commenting on this? We're driving cars 20 seconds-a-lap faster than they were. Going through corners and pulling 5G in every single aspect.

“Of course we need to be gladiators. But when it comes to the heat, there's only so much the body can take.

“The race cars in the 90s and 80s didn’t have all the electronic boxes round the cockpit heating the cockpit up.

“They didn’t have the power steering system which was running at 50, 60 degrees, radiating heat.

“We have hydraulic lines running all around the cockpit which is at 120 degrees. The cockpit was closing in on 60 degrees through that race and we have a thicker fireproof underwear than they ever wore.

“Since the Grosjean crash the fireproofs are sustainably thicker, it’s like wearing a fleece.

“People can say what they like. Things are different now, the same way they were different 40 years ago.”

Alex Albon, who was treated for acute heat exposure after the Qatar Grand Prix, added: “It’s not fitness-related at that point, it’s pure heat exhaustion.

“Everyone’s passing out on the floor trying to strip off their clothes after the race, so it’s not really a fitness point.

“It’s one of those things, we can’t communicate it because we’re the only people that drive it so when we say it’s bad I hope people just take our word for it and know that we’re not being divas.”