Arguably nobody in the Formula 1 paddock had their fame enhanced by ‘Drive To Survive’ as much as the popular Aussie driver.

He then lost his McLaren drive, missed the start of this season before returning full-time with AlphaTauri, and is now coming back again after an injury.

During his time away he acted as Red Bull’s third driver, carrying out marketing activity in the USA, a smart use of his growing fame.

Ricciardo was asked about his off-track popularity at the F1 United States Grand Prix: “All of our profiles have grown in the past few years since Drive To Survive, we’ve all felt a bit of that.

“Me, with my personality and having fun with the sport, got bigger because of that. It draws a few LOLs!

“First and foremost I see myself as a racing car driver, not an entertainer!

“People come up to me and say ‘you were great in that season!’ I say ‘racing season or DTS season?’

“We have all built a brand but it doesn’t take away from the racing.

“It can get away from you - me coming back in this year, and having time off, it helped me figure out what I’m about.

“I want to go racing. I removed a few things to go back to basic, to make sure I’m seen as a driver who’s hungry and determined, not just someone who’s here for a good time.”

Liam Lawson deputised for Ricciardo while he recovered from a wrist injury, and performed so admirably that he was briefly spoken about as retaining a full-time seat for 2024.

Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have since been confirmed for AlphaTauri next year.

“Liam did a great job for sure,” Ricciardo said.

“In terms of him currently not having a seat next year? He’s young. It’s not like he’s at the end of his career.

“Keep your head down, he did well to create an opportunity for himself, if he keeps on that course his time will come.

“Drivers, we believe in ourselves so much that we always feel like we’re ready - ‘why isn’t it happening yet’. He’s young, 21, I’m sure he’ll find a way onto the grid.”