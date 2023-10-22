Andretti name No1 driver target and their line-up wish-list for F1 entry

At this weekend’s F1 United States Grand Prix, Andretti Autosports owner Michael Andretti is talking up his bid to become the 11th team on the grid.

He has FIA support and his bid currently is at the mercy of the current 10 F1 teams, who have appeared resistant so far, yet he is optimistic of becoming the series’ only US-based team from 2025.

Asked about a realistic driver target for their entry, Andretti told Sky: “Obviously we’ve spoken a lot about Colton.

“Colton is definitely at the top of our list. But obviously we have the points problem so we have to see how he does in the IndyCar championship, to hopefully get enough points to have a superlicence.”

The American IndyCar driver was heavily linked with a full-time switch to F1 last year, until his hopes were dashed by a lack of superlicence points.

Andretti also have their eye on more established F1 drivers.

“But then we’ve talked about a few others, as well, that do qualify,” he insisted.

“The goal is to have at least one American in the car. Then an experienced driver in the other car to help mentor that.”

He only named one American driver, it was pointed out…

“I know,” Andretti teased.

Logan Sargeant, currently in his rookie year with Williams, is F1’s only American driver this season.