While his teammate Sergio Perez returns to home soil where he is idolised at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, it’s a different story for Verstappen.

Last weekend in Texas his victory was loudly booed by Mexican fans in attendance.

Red Bull will, therefore, take no chances this weekend when Verstappen steps onto Perez’s home turf.

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko confirmed to F1-Insider the presence of two bodyguards tasked with protecting Verstappen.

“Max doesn't really want to do that and is relaxed,” Marko said.

“But we have a responsibility for him. That's why we just want to be on the safe side."

Threats via social media were a main reason why Red Bull opted for extra security, the report states.

Red Bull also reportedly expect Perez to minimise the hostility from fans aimed at Verstappen through a public statement.

'Celebrating fifth-place not enough for a Red Bull driver'

Perez, although sure to be popular in Mexico, is fighting for his future.

He is contracted for 2024 and Christian Horner has denied that retaining his seat is dependent on clinging onto P2 in the drivers’ championship.

Yet rumours constantly swirl about Perez’s status.

Ralf Schumacher told F1-Insider: “Max makes the difference. Every great champion tries to tune the car for his needs and also have it developed.

“That was the case with my brother, with Senna and also with Lewis Hamilton.

“The weaker teammate has to live with it. It is up to each driver to convince his team.

“A Formula 1 team always sides with the driver who promises more success. That's the way the business was and is."

Schumacher said about Perez: “He drives the same car as Verstappen and doesn't keep up with him.

“The race in Austin wasn't bad. But celebrating a fifth place, which was Sergio before Hamilton's disqualification, is simply not enough for a Red Bull driver.

“The whistles against Max were unspeakable. He makes the difference as a driver and that's why the fans should pay tribute to his special achievements with applause."