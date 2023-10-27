The Mercedes driver did not name names - but Red Bull’s Helmut Marko was recently forced to issue an apology after commenting on the under-pressure Perez’s heritage.

Perez arrives at his home race this weekend, the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, with more fan support than ever willing him to turn around a poor patch of form which could cost him his Red Bull seat.

"As a driver I understand the psychological and mental pressures weigh so heavily on you, it’s hard to explain and to put into words, Hamilton told Fox Sports.

“I think he has amazing support around him and I think he’s carried himself really well.

“I don’t think his team has been massively supportive of him, I wouldn’t say team, because there’s a lot of people, but one particular spokesperson has not been great in helping psychologically.

“If I heard Toto talking negatively about me on the weekends, it would be quite tough. It’s a difficult environment for him, but I think he’s dealt with it to the best of his ability.

“I was so excited for him at the beginning of the year because he was driving so well. At one point I think he was in the lead of the championship and I was like ‘ah shoot, we finally got the best of Checo’.

“But it’s a really long year, a really long season. It’s the most demanding sport I think that there is.

“The best thing about Checo is that he keeps getting up and trying. One thing for sure is that Mexico is going to show up for him this weekend. When I am at Silverstone, it gives you an extra bit of time. So I have no doubt he’ll have that.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has denied rumours that Perez will be axed in 2024 unless he clings onto P2, behind his teammate Max Verstappen, in the drivers’ standings.

The Mexican driver is contracted next season but his place has come under threat from Daniel Ricciardo who has made a comeback at Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri.

“Red Bull can’t take a passenger into 2024,” Sky’s Martin Brundle has warned.