Verstappen, Alonso and Russell made visits to the stewards' office following qualifying in Mexico City after they were seen causing big queues at the end of the pit lane during Q1.

While the stewards cleared the trio of impeding, they acknowleged that a "better solution" needs to be found to avoid similar chaos at the pit exit in future.

"The Stewards noted in particular the evidence of the drivers of Car 1, 14 and 63 and also noted that several other cars slowed either at the pit exit or in the pit road leading up to the SC2 line," the stewards noted.

"The Stewards consider that the entire set of incidents occurred as a direct result of the implementation of the minimum lap time between SC2 and SC1 which is designed (correctly so, in our view) to avoid dangerous backing-up of cars on the circuit during Qualification.

"We note that there are contrary requirements on drivers in that they must respect the minimum time, they are attempting to create manageable gaps to cars in front, yet they are also required to avoid unnecessarily stopping at the pit exit or driving unnecessarily slowly. It was also particularly noted that the Race Director accepted that these contrary requirements exist.

"All parties including the Stewards are firmly of the view that it is better to have the potential of cars backing-up in the pit lane or at the pit exit, instead of the potentially dangerous situation of large speed differences on track.

"We consider that in the main all drivers involved in these incidents were acting in good faith and with safety as a priority. We also accept that Race Direction has taken the correct approach in apply the minimum lap time. It is desirable that better solution be found for the pit exit however at this stage, what that solution would be, is unknown.

"In view of the above, no further action is taken."

Hamilton cleared over yellow flags

Meanwhile, Hamilton was cleared by the stewards following an investigation into whether the seven-time world champion had failed to slow under yellow flags when Alonso spun.

"The on board video clearly shows there is no light or flag displayed to Car 44 on the straight into Turn 1, then a green light shows as he enters Turn 2, which is followed by 2 pulses of a yellow light then moments later, the light panel is blank. The driver was slightly slower in the mini sector than on his previous push lap," the stewards explained.

"Our determination is that there was no breach of the regulations."