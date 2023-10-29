Red Bull teammates Verstappen and Perez have had an occasionally feisty experience alongside each other, peaking a year ago when the Dutchman refused team orders to help the Mexican because, he believed, of an earlier transgression.

At this weekend’s F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Perez’s home race, he is under intense pressure to perform to keep his Red Bull seat for 2024.

Sergio Perez in last-chance saloon to save Red Bull career? Video of Sergio Perez in last-chance saloon to save Red Bull career?

“Checo will definitely drive with Max in the same team for another ten years,” his father Antonio Perez is quoted by the Express.

“And in these ten years, Checo might win a world championship.

“I like that my son competes with the best driver in the world. And the best driver in the world right now is Max Verstappen.

“This is the best relationship with a teammate that Checo has ever had in his Formula 1 career. And I like that."

Perez will begin the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix from fifth on the grid, but worryingly he is a place behind Daniel Ricciardo.

The returning AlphaTauri driver delivered a brilliant qualifying to offer a reminder of his qualities, and he has an eye on stepping into Perez’s Red Bull in 2024 or 2025.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, has denied that Perez staying relies upon him clinging onto P2 in the drivers’ standings.

But if he is out-performed by Ricciardo at his own home race, it is unlikely to bode well for Perez.