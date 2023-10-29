The seven-time world champion turned in a strong race at the Mexico City Grand Prix to beat the Ferraris to runner-up spot behind Max Verstappen, who cruised to a record-breaking victory in his dominant Red Bull.

And Hamilton said Mercedes’ encouraging recent progress, which has been boosted by the introduction of a new floor at the previous round in Austin, has given him renewed confidence.

“I am incredibly proud of my team and I have total faith in the team,” Hamilton told Sky.

“I know we can build a great car. We haven’t for the past two years. But we can build a great car.

"There are a lot of engineers, nobody wants to copy anybody, they want to find their own way. But I think we are progressing. But I’ve heard that Red Bull are progressing, as well.

“So we have to be really, really strategic and really clinical - they know that already - in order for us to be battling those guys. They are so quick on the straights, we are losing two and a half tenths into Turn 1.

“But I believe. I’m ready. If we can get a car that can match them, we’re going to have some great battles next year.”

Hamilton admitted he wasn’t expecting such a strong performance after a difficult qualifying that left him only sixth on the grid, and behind Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri.

“Honestly, I just wasn’t expecting that today. It’s always a good feeling when you’re putting one foot in front of the other, and progressing,” he explained.

“Qualifying had been really difficult compared to the last race where we hit the ground running.

“This weekend, we were really digging deep to get the setup right. Qualifying was tricky, we were far behind the Ferraris and we need to finish ahead of them to keep the constructors’. That’s what I was pushing for today.

“So to progress so well throughout the early phase of the race, and be challenging for a podium, and second-place, It’s amazing. I am really happy with the race.”