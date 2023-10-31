Schumacher is set for another season off the F1 grid after being dropped by Haas at the end of last year.

The German was in contention for the second Williams seat alongside Alex Albon, but it seems that they want to retain Logan Sargeant.

Schumacher is looking at options elsewhere, with Alpine’s WEC project a potential avenue.

The German got to test their new Hypercar at Jerez earlier his month - and it seems he impressed everyone at Alpine.

Speaking during the Mexico weekend, Famin provided an update on Schumacher’s test with the team.

“Mick tested the car in Jerez 10 days ago or eight days ago. We were very happy with his performance, his global performance, how he was with the team and I think he was happy too.

“That means that we can still discuss about trying to do something next year together.

“But here we are only [at this stage].”