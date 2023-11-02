After being unable to secure a full-time seat for F1 2023, Drugovich joined Aston Martin as their reserve and development driver.

The Brazilian was the team’s first signing to their driver development programme last year.

Drugovich participated in the pre-season test in Bahrain following Lance Stroll’s cycling accident, and was in line to make his F1 debut before the Canadian’s speedy comeback.

With the doors closed once again on an F1 seat for 2024 - he was linked with Williams earlier this year as a potential Logan Sargeant replacement - Drugovich will continue to support Stroll and Fernando Alonso from the sidelines next year.

Speaking of the news, he said: “I’m really proud to be continuing to work with Aston Martin for a second season.

“This year, I’ve learnt a huge amount – not just at the racetrack, but working with the engineers in the simulator and from the development programme that was designed for me.

“I’m proud of the contribution I’ve been able to make, and pleased that I’ve been able to help progress the development of AMR23.

“My focus now shifts towards preparing for the upcoming FP1 session at Abu Dhabi – I’m already looking forward to driving the AMR23 again – and to the work I’ll be doing with the engineers over the winter to prepare for 2024.”

Drugovich will get his second outing in the 2023 Aston Martin at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix during FP1.