F1’s new ‘dark horse' emerges after transformational upgrades 

After scoring points at each of the last three rounds in the United States, Mexico City and Brazil, AlphaTauri have risen from last place in the constructors’ championship.

The Faenza-based outfit have leapfrogged rivals Haas and Alfa Romeo and now sit just seven points behind seventh-placed Williams heading into the final two races in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.

AlphaTauri’s upturn in form has been attributed to a major floor and bodywork upgrade that was introduced in Austin.

Since the Singapore Grand Prix, AlphaTauri have also been using the rear suspension of Red Bull’s dominant RB19, according to Italian publication Formu1a.uno.

These changes have left Tsunoda, who has claimed points finishes at two of the last three rounds, confident that AlphaTauri are now ahead of their nearest rivals.

“It’s a big surprise. I think right now we’re a dark horse, especially compared to our other competitors, so I think it’s good,” Tsunoda is quoted by Motorsport.com.

“So far, we are scoring points three races in a row, so a very good rhythm.

“We need to just keep doing like this for the rest of the races. Now we are closer to P7 in the teams’ Championship. I think it’s possible and we will do our best.”

The Japanese driver added: “Inside the car, I feel quite similar. Obviously, I feel better, I feel more balance.

“The results say everything. We definitely made a big step, especially the upgrades we had in Austin. Before Austin, we didn’t score enough points often.

“Now we’re scoring three races in a row. That shows everything.”