Earlier this week, General Motors announced that they would be entering F1 as a power unit supplier from 2028.

The American manufacturer, best known for owning Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac, are only interested in backing Andretti, strengthening their case to become F1’s 11th team.

Despite the news, many F1 team bosses are against their entry into F1, with Wolff’s opinion remaining unchanged.

“Well, GM is one of the big players, no doubt,” Wolff said in Las Vegas. “And I guess if they say they want to join the sport in ‘28, they're serious about it and it's a good commitment.

“But, you know, we need to see whether the Commercial Rights Holder deems this to be a good entry or not. Like James said, for many teams it is big dilution that can make the difference between, you know, big losses or less losses.

“And I haven't changed my opinion on that. We haven't seen any data, just to say it's going be awesome. Where's the case? What are the numbers? How much can we gain in popularity? What's the name worth? How much more can the sport be attractive? What are the facts?

“And if those facts are positive, I have no doubt that F1 will consider that in that way.”

Similarly, Williams’ James Vowles - who has been one of the most vocal against Andretti - is concerned about his team’s finances should an 11th team join.

“I saw the same news you did,” he added. “I can't really comment much on it. I don't know what the relationship is between those two entities.

“My comment was more that GM, I think, is a good company to bring into our sport. That was more what it was around and we have no discussions with them. But I just think they're the sort of company, the sort of OEM, that will grow our sport as a result of things.

“But my view hasn't changed on the addition of an 11th team. Fundamentally, it's still around the finances of Williams, which is where my focus is.”