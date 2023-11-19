George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had incidents with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri respectively, ruining both of their chances of a big points haul.

Russell was on course to finish on the podium in Las Vegas but collided with Verstappen after the first pit stop phase, picking up a five-second time penalty as a result.

On the other hand, Hamilton was recovering from a poor qualifying position but got a puncture after touching with Piastri as he looked to make a move into the braking zone after the long straight.

Hamilton and Russell ultimately finished seventh and eighth, meaning Mercedes are now just four points ahead going into Abu Dhabi.

Reflecting on the race, Wolff was visibly dejected.

"Not his fault. Sad to say yet another time we had pace but just no result,” he said.

"George after the incident with Verstappen when he got a penalty, that was pretty much game over. Also, he had pace at the front, maybe not Max, but it is what it is.

"We have seen pace-ish today. I think we can hopefully recover and score solid podiums [in Abu Dhabi].

Wolff once again praised the Las Vegas event, revealing he wouldn’t change much other than the qualifying start time.

"I wouldn't change a lot,” he added. “I would change qualifying maybe from midnight to 10pm, like the race start.

“So you can still have the roads open long at Vegas and have dinner for the fans. Other than that, it was a perfect event.”