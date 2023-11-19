Verstappen’s reaction to being asked if he stands by Las Vegas criticism

The Red Bull driver overcame a collision and a penalty to win a thrilling, action-packed race on F1’s return to Las Vegas and claim a record-extending 18th win of the 2023 season.

But for much of the weekend, Verstappen had been the loudest voice against Las Vegas, describing the race as “99% show and 1% sporting event” on Wednesday.

Verstappen went on to say he didn’t enjoy the brand new circuit after Thursday’s practice sessions and likened it to the “National League” following qualifying.

"Monaco is like Champions League and this is National League,” said Verstappen, who added: "I feel like a show element is important, but I lack emotion.”

The Dutchman was much happier following his latest F1 triumph, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner suggesting after the Saturday evening’s race that Verstappen had “changed his mind about Vegas”.

“Well I always expected it to be a good race today,” Verstappen said in the post-race press conference when asked if he stood by his previous comments, or if Vegas had now won him over.

“Long straights, low speed corners, you don’t lose a lot of downforce. That’s never been my issue. Today was fun. That’s the only thing I want to say about.

“Today was fun, I hope everyone enjoyed it. I think the DRS effect was strong but good. It made it for fun racing out there.”

Verstappen broke out into a rendition of Elvis Presley’s 1964 hit ‘Viva Las Vegas’ over team radio following his victory.

“Christian put me on the spot so I cannot leave him hanging!” Verstappen laughed.

“I have to sing. But I definitely need some lessons. So I need to go to Geri [Halliwell-Horner] and book an appointment I guess.”