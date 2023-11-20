Norris’ first words on scary crash after giving health update

The McLaren driver suffered a huge shunt on the third lap of Saturday evening’s race in Las Vegas, an incident which triggered the first Safety Car period.

Norris lost control of his McLaren through the flat-out left-hander at Turn 11 before spinning off into the barriers at Turn 12.

McLaren suggested the crash was caused by a bump that caught Norris out.

Norris walked away from the incident but was taken to hospital for further precautionary checks after initially being treated at the on-site medical centre.

The Briton was discharged after the checks all came back clear.

Norris then took to social media, posting a series of pictures of himself in hospital, to confirm he is fit for this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Rough day. Big impact. But feeling okay!” he wrote. “Thanks for all the messages, See you next weekend.”

In McLaren’s post-race press release, Norris went on to provide an explanation for his incident.

“An unfortunate end to our Las Vegas GP weekend,” he said. “I just bottomed out on the restart, lost the rear and hit the wall.

“Not the way we wanted the weekend to end, especially considering the pace looked promising on Oscar’s side.

“Big thanks go to the medical staff for checking me over, and to the team for the work they’ll now put in on the car. One week to reset and go again for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.”