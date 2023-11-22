It was a tough weekend for the drivers and teams due to the unique schedule in Las Vegas.

FP2 didn’t start until 2am local time after significant delays to the start of the session due to a loose manhole, while qualifying got underway at midnight on Saturday (as originally scheduled).

The gruelling schedule resulted in calls from Red Bull boss Christian Horner to move the start times earlier as it left “everyone fuc***”.

Ricciardo also feels changes need to be made ahead of next year’s event.

“It was definitely sketchy, I don't know what they can do with the track opening times, but if they do have flexibility, I think for everyone's health and safety, they need to bring it forward,” Ricciardo said.

“Everyone would be operating with just a bit more juice in the tank. After Thursday and that late session (with Free Practice 2 not finishing until 04:00 Friday local time), I feel like all of us have probably been delirious and hallucinating.

“It's been a whirlwind. The paddock is huge, it has a bit of atmosphere but the only two things I would critique would be the asphalt, we just need to get some more grip out of it, and the start times.

“We need to bring them earlier, that would be a little smoother.”

2024 could be more tiring for everyone involved given the race in Vegas takes place as the first leg of a triple-header.

"That does not get my vote, now knowing that, they need to bring [the Las Vegas schedule] forward, because we'll be wrecked,” he added.