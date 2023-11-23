Hamilton has comprehensively out-performed Russell in the standings - 72 points is the gap ahead of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Russell has finished on the podium just once in F1 2023 - the same as the two Alpine drivers - whereas Hamilton has six rostrum appearances to his name.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula For Success, Jordan and former F1 driver, Martin Donnelly, discussed Hamilton and Russell's performances this year.

“Lewis, to be doing this since 2007, to go and pack a bag, unpack a bag, go to an airport, jump on a plane, even if it’s a Learjet,” Donnelly said.

“To still have that mojo to keep doing that, year in, year out.”

Jordan added: “To do what he’s now doing and honestly, he’s making George [Russell] look a bit second-rate now at the moment.

“And George at the beginning we were thinking at the beginning of the year, he’s mustard, he’s world-class.

Donnelly concluded: “He’s performing against Lando [Norris], [Charles] Leclerc, even Max [Verstappen] is still looking over his shoulder.”