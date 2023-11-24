Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo are the only three teams to bring updates to their cars for the Yas Marina season finale.

While most teams have already turned their attentions to next year, the aforementioned trio still have one eye firmly on this year as they battle for championship positions that could earn them extra millions in prize money.

Aston Martin sit fifth in the constructors’ championship and while they cannot be caught, they are just 11 points adrift of fourth-placed McLaren.

Meanwhile, AlphaTauri are seven points behind Williams in the battle for seventh. The Faenza squad are also only five points clear of ninth-placed Alfa Romeo, who in turn are four clear of Haas, who occupy the unwanted bottom spot.

Here’s what the three teams have brought to Abu Dhabi.

Aston Martin

Beam Wing - The beam wing is slightly wider span for compatibility with the new upper rear wing assy.

Rear Wing - The upper rear wing assembly has revised sections, a change in front view and a different treatment of the tip of the wing. There are two options of flap.

Rear Wing Endplate - Subtle changes to the endplate in front view and small changes in the side view profile.

AlphaTauri

Floor Body - Relative to the baseline geometry, the forward and central floor areas have been modified.

Floor Fences - Relative to the baseline geometry, the floor fence have been modified.

Floor Edge - Relative to the baseline geometry, the floor fences have been modified.

Alfa Romeo

Front Wing Endplate - Redesigned front wing endplate

Front Wing - Reprofiled flaps and redesigned main plane of the front wing