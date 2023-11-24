Lewis Hamilton’s father named as “representative” at centre of Red Bull drama

Anthony Hamilton made contact with Christian Horner, a Red Bull spokesperson told the BBC.

But Anthony Hamilton is not officially involved in his son’s management anymore, which may explain the differing versions of events told by Red Bull and the Mercedes driver this week.

Horner had initially claimed that a representative of Hamilton’s reached out to enquire about moving to Red Bull earlier this year.

Hamilton denied this, and claimed Horner initiated communication.

Now his father Anthony has been pinpointed by Red Bull.

Anthony oversaw Lewis’ meteoric rise to the pinnacle of motorsport.

In his early Formula 1 days, Anthony was his son’s manager.

But in 2010, two years after his first championship with McLaren, Lewis confirmed that his father would no longer have a professional role overseeing his career.

Despite his alleged communication with Red Bull earlier this year when his son's future was in doubt, Lewis penned a new two-year Mercedes contract in August.

In order to restore himself and Mercedes to the top of F1 again in 2024, Lewis has warned they need the greatest six months of development ever seen to overthrow the mighty Red Bull.

Lewis' great rival Max Verstappen has racked up three championships in a row and doesn't look likely to slow down any time soon.