Bernie Ecclestone did something for the very first time at F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone made his first-ever appearance on the podium at the Austrian Grand Prix, as he presented the President’s Medal to race winner Lando Norris.

Despite running F1 for several decades before selling the commercial rights to Liberty Media in 2017, this was the first time he was part of the post-race celebrations on the podium.

The 94-year-old was standing in for FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who was unable to attend the event at the Red Bull Ring due to other commitments.

Ecclestone congratulated McLaren driver Norris on his third win of the season and presented him with the President’s Medal, which has become a staple feature of the podium since being introduced at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The medal was engraved with the number 1136, marking the number of world championship races held to date.

“I think it’s really nice that the President gives a personal congratulations to the winning competitor,” Ecclestone said.

“As he could not attend the Formula 1 race here in Austria, he asked me to present his medal for him, which I am pleased and honoured to do.

“It was also great to be there, as though it might seem strange, this was the first time in almost 70 years in this sport that I’ve actually been on the podium! So, that was also nice.”

Austria marked Ecclestone’s first visit to the F1 paddock this year, with the Brit having become a rare presence in the paddock since Liberty Media’s takeover of the series eight years ago.

While he continued to hold the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus following the sale, his association with the company formally ended when his contract expired in January 2020.