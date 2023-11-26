Russell picked up his second podium of F1 2023, finishing third behind Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The result meant that Mercedes pipped Ferrari to P2 in the constructors’ championship behind Red Bull.

It’s been a tough year for Russell, who was comprehensively beaten by teammate Lewis Hamilton in the points standings.

Speaking after the race, Russell was understandably relieved to end it on a high.

“I can’t believe it’s only the second podium of the year, but really happy to end the season this way,” he said.

“There’s so many people back at the factory in Brackley and Brixworth who worked so hard to to achieve this, it has been a really challenging season.

“I’ve let the side down a couple of times this year, so pleased to have brought it across the line today.”

Russell conceded it was a “massive relief” to finish third, particularly as he’s been feeling ill over the last two weekends.

“It was pretty miserable out there which didn’t help things. But I’d say it’s just [a] massive relief to have brought the car home in P3,” Russell added.

