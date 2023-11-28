After enduring their first winless campaign since 2011, Mercedes will introduce an entirely new car concept for next year.

Mercedes started F1 2023 retained their infamous zero-pod design but it was removed within just a couple of months for the Monaco Grand Prix.

While Mercedes’ form did improve, thus securing second in the standings, they struggled to reach the heights of McLaren, Aston Martin or Ferrari in challenging Red Bull.

Speaking after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Wolff confirmed Mercedes will make substantial changes to the chassis layout, weight distribution and airflow as part of the new concept.

I have never felt optimistic about anything in my life. That makes it sound miserable, but it has protected me about managing my expectations and pushing harder, because I think it is never good enough.

“That's why today I sit here with a bittersweet feeling that we have won P2 today but lost P1,” he said.

“So we are changing the concept, we are completely moving away from how we laid out the chassis, the weight distribution, the airflow, I mean literally there is almost every component that has been changed because only by doing that do we have a chance.

“We could get it wrong also, so between not gaining what we expect to catching up, making a big step and competing at the front, everything is possible.

“If you ask me today, there is always scepticism, but that is the mentality in the team that pushes us forward to never give up."