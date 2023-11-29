Mercedes F1 team member’s lost wedding ring found by diver in Abu Dhabi marina

The remarkable saga took place at the end of F1’s post-season test at the Abu Dhabi circuit following Sunday’s season finale.

Following the final race of the season, the Mercedes team member was thrown into the marina, in what has become something of an end-of-season tradition.Devastatingly, the team member lost his wedding ring in the process.

A group of F1 reporters, including Chris Medland, provided updates of the dramatic operation to find the lost ring.

A diver equipped with a metal detector conducted four unsuccessful dives to try and locate the wedding ring late into Tuesday night.

Remarkable drama after the end of testing. A Mercedes team member lost his wedding ring in the marina on Sunday night, and now one of his team-mates is diving with a metal detector to try and find it! #F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/xGGtYLtNPx — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 28, 2023

However, as reported by Medland, the ring was found on Wednesday morning and is now back in Mercedes’ possession.

According to David Lamb on Twitter, the ring was uncovered under 15cm of silt after a two-hour search by the diver named Johann.