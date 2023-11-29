Mercedes F1 team member’s lost wedding ring found by diver in Abu Dhabi marina

29 Nov 2023
George Russell (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu

A Mercedes F1 team member’s search for a lost wedding ring had a happy ending when it was salvaged from the bottom of the Yas Marina after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The remarkable saga took place at the end of F1’s post-season test at the Abu Dhabi circuit following Sunday’s season finale.

Following the final race of the season, the Mercedes team member was thrown into the marina, in what has become something of an end-of-season tradition.Devastatingly, the team member lost his wedding ring in the process.

A group of F1 reporters, including Chris Medland, provided updates of the dramatic operation to find the lost ring.

A diver equipped with a metal detector conducted four unsuccessful dives to try and locate the wedding ring late into Tuesday night.

However, as reported by Medland, the ring was found on Wednesday morning and is now back in Mercedes’ possession.

According to David Lamb on Twitter, the ring was uncovered under 15cm of silt after a two-hour search by the diver named Johann.